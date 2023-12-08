Badgers volleyball wins, advances to Elite 8

By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers are moving on to the Elite 8 after knocking off Penn State tonight 3-1 at the UW Field House in Madison.

Wisconsin came out hot in the first set behind a sold-out crowd and won 25-11.  The 2nd set belonged to the Nittany Lions. They fought their way to a 30-28 win and the match was tied at one.

After the break, the Badgers must have been mad, because Wisconsin seemed to firing on all cylinders in the 3rd. The Badgers won that set 25-12.

And in the 4th Kelly Sheffield’s team didn’t mess around, UW won 25-18.

Wisconsin now faces the winner of the Purdue-Oregon match being played in Madison Thursday night.

