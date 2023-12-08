Boys & Girls Club receives $5,000 art supplies donation

The supplies included 3D printers, paper, tie dye kits, and more, UScellular said. The gift was given to the organization on Thursday.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the spirit of the holiday season, the Boys & Girls Club of County received $5,000 worth of arts supplies from UScellular.

“The Boys & Girls Club was chosen because of the work they have done in the past and the work they are doing here to inspire our youth,” UScellular Agent Development Manager Zach Zierke said.

The donation was called the “Gift of Connection,” and was part of 40 donations across the country from UScellular, in honor of their 40th anniversary.

