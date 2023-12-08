Centro Hispano celebrates 40 years, looks ahead to opening new building

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Centro Hispano of Dane County is celebrating its 40th year serving the Latino community. While it’s celebrating the past, the non-profit organization is now focusing on its future.

Centro Hispano is planning to open up a new building next year. The facility will serve as a new home to Madison’s Latino community. It’s a community the organization said is growing rapidly.

“This is an important place for Dane County,” Centro Hispano Executive Director Karen Coller said. “The Latino community is the fastest growing community in the city, the county and the state, and oftentimes, the services at Centro are the ones where everybody goes to.”

Centro Hispano currently supports over 7,000 people and offers more than 20,000 hours of programming.

Centro Hispano celebrated its 40th anniversary at the Monona Terrace Thursday. (NBC15)

Coller said that’s quadruple the amount from ten years ago.

“Our goal is to really keep expanding our workforce programming, double the number of kids that we see become a hub for more collaboration than we do now,” Coller said.

Fabiola Hamdan, who’s been working with Centro Hispano since 1987, said it’s important the organization keeps up with its growing numbers.

“It is super important because the youth, we have so much,” Hamdan said. “Especially with the Latino community, the youth is growing every day.”

Although focused on the future, Coller said she’s pleased with what Centro Hispano has already accomplished.

“For people that work at Centro, we have a great deal of satisfaction knowing that our families are going to be okay,” Coller said. “That’s really what drives us to do this work.”

The organization is aiming to raise $20 million to help fund its new building. Right now, they’re just over $1 million short.

