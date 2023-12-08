Company tracks down vehicle after it is stolen

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle was stolen from a radio satellite company, who then tracked it and called police, the Madison Police Department said.

MPD says the vehicle was tracked to the 1200 block of Sherman Ave. on Madison’s north side Tuesday afternoon.

A 51-year-old was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without an owner’s consent and for an outstanding warrant.

Police say the arrest went without incident.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.