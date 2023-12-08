Company tracks down vehicle after it is stolen

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle was stolen from a radio satellite company, who then tracked it and called police, the Madison Police Department said.

MPD says the vehicle was tracked to the 1200 block of Sherman Ave. on Madison’s north side Tuesday afternoon.

A 51-year-old was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without an owner’s consent and for an outstanding warrant.

Police say the arrest went without incident.

