Deerfield community frustrated with multiple power outages

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - The Deerfield community is dealing with damaged appliances after a second power surge within two years causes a power outage.

Mitch Bohn and Brian Wilson both live in Deerfield and they said they’re frustrated with We Energies’ response to the second major surge.

Bohn said he spent a lot of money trying to replace appliances that were destroyed by the first surge that happened in 2022. He said the following appliances needed repairing or replacing: furnace, washer, dryer, dishwasher, microwave, hot tub, water heater, work computer and coffee machine.

Deerfield community frustrated with frequent power outages (Marcus Aarsvold)

“Last night, again, more bangs,” he said. “When I come out of my bedroom it was like the Chevy Chase Christmas movie where he turns on the lights and all of a sudden my Christmas tree was glowing so bright it was crazy.”

We Energies spokesperson Brendan Conway said Wednesday night’s surge was caused by a 45-foot-tall ash tree falling on top of their power lines.

”We certainly understand these things are frustrating and incredibly rare,” he said. “But when they happen twice, it’s even more frustrating.”

Conway said the tree was standing far enough away from their power lines that they are not responsible for the surge, something residents like Wilson have heard before.

”It just seems like we are constantly complaining to We Energies and we’re like ‘Hey, you’re having service problems or mechanical equipment. What are you doing about it?’'’ Wilson said. “It seems like you’re not doing anything.”

Conway said their crews were in Deerfield all day talking with people and doing all that they could to assist each individual customer.

“We understand any customer’s frustration, particularly after going through this,” he said. “That’s why what we’re telling them is let us show you the solutions we want to help provide.”

Bohn said the community needs more than solution discussions, he wants to see more action from We Energies.

”I’m fearful right now that tonight when we lay down in our house something might start on fire. I have no idea.,” he said. “Imagine laying in your house and you don’t know if you’ll have to grab your kids because, well, they missed something. Right? Another power surge! A fire happened because of it. You never know.”

The Township of Deerfield is holding a meeting at the community center at 7 p.m. on Monday and the board is asking anyone affected by the surge to speak publicly about the problems it caused.

