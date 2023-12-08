Geezer Gleaners; saving food and feeding families

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 6 billion pounds of fresh produce end up unharvested or unsold each year, according to Feeding America. This is why one group of Wisconsinites partners with local farmers to make sure fresh food doesn’t go to waste; they are called the Geezer Gleaners.

“Well, there’s a famous painting from the Middle Ages of women going through the fields, picking up any grain that was left behind. In fact, there were laws back then that farmers had to leave a certain portion of their fields for the poor to come in and pick and say it’s called the gleaners, the name of the painting,” Geezer Gleaners founder Dan Johnson said.

Johnson and the group of mainly retired volunteers practice the time-honored tradition of gathering produce leftover from harvest and giving it to neighbors facing hunger, including Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

“Since 2007, we’re at 370 tons of vegetables that we gleaned off of farms, orchards, and university research plots that are very helpful to us,” Dan said.

Geezer Gleaners (WMTV)

Second Harvest said this amount of gleaned produce equals about 616,667 meals given to those facing food insecurity in southern Wisconsin.

The Geezer Gleaners are a part of the Madison Area Food Pantry Gardens. Farm Manager Matt Lechmayer said each piece of produce is picked with care.

“If there’s any open wounds on it or blemishes that will cause rotting eventually. We want to make sure that the produce that we donate is as high quality as possible so people will actually get it and benefit from it.”

Geezer Gleaners (WMTV)

Johnson created the group by pulling inspiration from his past.

“I was in the Peace Corps in Brazil, and you see how much they take advantage of every little thing in these other countries. Nothing goes to waste. And you come up here and my gosh, the things we throw away… it’s just incredible,” Johnson said.

The Geezer Gleaners not only help the community but member Cathy Hubbard, a retired nurse practitioner, said joining a group in retirement has personal benefits.

“Well, scientifically it helps you just keep your mind active and helps you be healthier. It helps you stay mentally alert. So that’s always good, but I just enjoy the company,” Hubbard said.

While the average age of a member of the Geezer Gleaners is around 75 years old, you don’t have to be a certain age to join, everyone is welcome.

Geezer Gleaners (WMTV)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.