Holiday display lights up Pardeeville’s Chandler Park for 10th season

PARDEEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - You can go just about anywhere this time of the year and find some beautiful holiday light displays.

Pardeeville’s Chandler Park is lit up for its tenth year this holiday season.

In 2013, Phil Possehl and a local police officer talked about how nice Chandler Park would look lit up with holiday lights. Possehl ran with the idea, running it by the village who gave it the green light.

Possehl then put out the word he was looking for like-minded people to help him as well as with physical donations of lights, displays and cash to decorate the park. During the next year, he put together a small committee and a collection of items so he could start lighting up the park in 2014.

During the first couple of years, Phil Possehl and his wife Linda, dipped into their personal funds to cover what was needed. After that, the generosity of the community & visitors helped cover the costs.

Due to physical limitations, a couple of years ago Phil started to look for someone to take over being head of the event. Joel & Megan Savage stepped up to the plate. They helped last year and became head of the event for the 2023 season.

Organizers of the event said student groups from Pardeeville High School such as FFA, Student Council, Skills USA & Key Club have been an “immeasurable asset” to the holiday tradition. They volunteer time out of their first two Saturdays in November to help wrap lights around trees, shelters, fences, shrubs, etc. and to lay down extension cords to those same areas.

Additional lighted displays are brought in by civic groups, community members and local businesses to fill out the rest of the park. Phil & Linda have donated their time to be Santa & Mrs. Claus in shelter 3 for the entire 10 years.

Organizers said they always strived to keep this a free event for the community. It can be a drive through or a walk through event.

Donations are welcome - donations accepted in Shelter 3 during Santa hours plus a drive up donation receptacle is located near Shelter 3 at all times.

Santa will be in Shelter 3 on Friday, Saturday & Sunday nights from 5-7 pm through Saturday, December 23rd. Parents are welcome to take pictures of their children with Santa at no charge. Pets are welcome too.

Chandler Park Holiday Lights 2023 runs through January 1st. The lights will be on every evening from dusk to 1 a.m.

