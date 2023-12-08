Madison College dental hygiene program works to fill a gap in the workforce

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s a worker shortage in industries across the country, including healthcare.

The Dental Hygiene program at Madison College is hoping to fill in the gaps, but a lengthy waitlist to get accepted has been a roadblock for students in recent years.

Second year Dental Hygiene student Maddie Schleis graduates from the program in May of 2024. She was on the waitlist for the two-year Associate Degree program for four years.

“I had an idea it was going to be a long waitlist but I didn’t expect it to be like four years so it was a shock,” Schleis said.

In the meantime, she completed her prerequisites and worked as a Dental Assistant before finally getting into the hygiene program last year.

“In the last two years, our wait was much longer than three years,” Madison College’s Vice President in Academic Affairs focused on Health Education Marsha Tweedy said. “We actually had to pause our applications short-term and then reopen this fall to get the pre-program students to a number that was manageable.”

Tweedy said pausing the application process has lowered the wait time quite a bit, in fact, by years. The program also added two more workspaces this fall allowing to bring in four additional students, raising the total graduating class to 40 students.

“Which doesn’t seem significant, but in the end, that’s quite a bit in regards to graduating former students into the field,” Tweedy said.

Tweedy added the long waitlist for the hygiene program is a combination of the high-quality program that’s known state-wide along with students’ strong interest in the dental field.

“The labor market data shows that over the next seven years the dental hygiene and dental assistant jobs will be growing between 2.6 and 2.7 percent beyond where we already see our shortages. So we’ll continue to see the need in this space,” Tweedy said.

This is just the initial phase of an increase in adding more students to the program.

Tweedy said students that is it common for graduates from Madison College’s Dental Hygiene program to get a job right away.

“It’s exciting to know that we have this abundance of careers for us and we can get a job and start working and not wonder where you’re going to work,” Schleis said.

Students like Schleis didn’t let a waitlist stop them from obtaining their dream job.

“Cleaning their teeth and making everybody feel happy and confident in their smiles,” Schleis said.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of dental hygienists is projected to grow seven percent from 2022 to 2032, faster than the average for all occupations.

