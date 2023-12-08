MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Russ Darrow Kia of Madison is offering free security upgrades to cars susceptible to thefts inspired by a social media trend.

According to the Madison Police Department, some Kia models manufactured between 2011 and 2021 are easier to steal using household items. The problem exacerbated due to viral videos circulating online that teaches people how to start the cars without needing a key.

In response, Russ Darrow Kia of Madison is holding a free anti-theft event Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their Odana Road location. The update restricts operation of the car’s ignition system if it is the target of a break-in and theft attempt without a key.

Madison Kia offering free anti-theft security upgrades (Marcus Aarsvold)

“Ultimately it’s just peace of mind because there is always that small chance something can happen and if you can take a step to mitigate that then there’s no reason not to do it,” Kia Sales Consultant Jonathan Chizever said.

If people are unable to make it, but would like to get the software upgrade, they can reach out to the dealership directly at 608-716-3193.

