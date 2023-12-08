Madison man arrested for throwing rocks, bricks at cars

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison street sweeper saw a man throwing rocks, bricks and other objects at cars on the city’s near east side Tuesday, police say.

The Madison Police Department said a 36-year-old man damaged cars driving down E. Washington Ave. around 2 p.m.

The man allegedly picked up things from the sidewalk such as rocks and bricks to throw at passing cars.

Police said a city street sweeper witnessed the action.

The man was arrested for three counts of criminal damage to property, as well as one count of disorderly conduct.

