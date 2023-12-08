Madison Police: Funeral home hearse allegedly rear-ends vehicle

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver of a funeral home hearse allegedly rear-ended another vehicle Thursday morning, the Madison Police Department reported.

MPD indicated the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of E. Washington Avenue and Wright Street, on the city’s east side.

One of the drivers had minor injuries and did not go to the hospital, police noted. The condition of the other driver was not reported.

The report did not state if any charges or citations could be filed.

