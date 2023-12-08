Middleton pre-schoolers collect hundreds of cans of food for a cause

Kids from Primrose School of Middleton donated almost 600 cans and boxes.
Kids from Primrose School of Middleton donated almost 600 cans and boxes.(Primrose School of Middleton)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Pre-schoolers at one Middleton school donated just shy of 600 cans and boxes of food to a Dane County charity.

Primrose School of Middleton donated 584 cans to WayForward Resources, school officials said.

The food drive was part of a national effort from Primrose Schools to support local food banks.

Kids from Primrose School of Middleton donated almost 600 cans and boxes.
Kids from Primrose School of Middleton donated almost 600 cans and boxes.(Primrose School of Middleton)

Kids are encouraged to do chores to earn the money to buy canned goods for donation, Primrose explained.

This is the 7th year the school has worked with WayForward.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘There’s no family to take it over:’ Dane Co. brothers retiring decades-old farm
18-year-old dies after truck rolls over in Grant Co.
15 Days to the 25th Contest
15 Days to the 25th
ARCHIVO - Taylor Swift actúa en un concierto de su Eras Tour en Nashville Tennessee, 5 de mayo...
LaFleur fuels rumors of Taylor Swift’s arrival for Packers vs Chiefs at Lambeau Field
The Wisconsin Badgers are moving on to the Elite 8 after knocking off Penn State Thursday...
Badgers volleyball wins, advances to Elite 8

Latest News

Universities of Wisconsin logo
Wisconsin university system reaches deal with Republicans that would scale back diversity positions
Police generic
Company tracks down vehicle after it is stolen
A fire in Janesville left one person dead Friday.
One dead in Janesville apartment fire
Madison Police Department
Madison man arrested for throwing rocks, bricks at cars