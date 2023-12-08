Middleton pre-schoolers collect hundreds of cans of food for a cause

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Pre-schoolers at one Middleton school donated just shy of 600 cans and boxes of food to a Dane County charity.

Primrose School of Middleton donated 584 cans to WayForward Resources, school officials said.

The food drive was part of a national effort from Primrose Schools to support local food banks.

Kids from Primrose School of Middleton donated almost 600 cans and boxes. (Primrose School of Middleton)

Kids are encouraged to do chores to earn the money to buy canned goods for donation, Primrose explained.

This is the 7th year the school has worked with WayForward.

