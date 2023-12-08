No injuries reported after Whitewater industrial park building fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire that started in a Whitewater industrial park building’s rooftop HVAC unit prompted crews from multiple agencies to respond Thursday night.

Firefighters arriving to the building on 840 Executive Drive, the HyPro plant location, saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof.

Whitewater Fire and EMS requested additional assistance from agencies due to the size of the building and the possibility the fire could spread.

Firefighters determined the fire started in the roof’s HVAC unit and did not spread anywhere else or cause other damage.

The fire was put out by 8:25 p.m. and the building was ventilated before turning it back over to the property representative, Whitewater Fire and EMS explained.

No one was hurt from the fire, officials added.

Firefighters with Jefferson, LaGrange, and Lakeside, as well as Whitewater Police Department, all responded.

