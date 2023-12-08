One dead in Janesville apartment fire

A fire in Janesville left one person dead Friday.
A fire in Janesville left one person dead Friday.(WMTV-TV)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person died during an apartment complex fire in Janesville, officials say.

The fire on the 1300 block of S Randall Ave. began early Friday morning.

Pictures show smoke billowing out of the complex with fire crews still on scene.

The Janesville Fire Department says one person also escaped from the complex during the fire.

The person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

This story is still developing. We will provide updates throughout the day.

