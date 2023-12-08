One dead in Janesville apartment fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person died during an apartment complex fire in Janesville, officials say.

The fire on the 1300 block of S Randall Ave. began early Friday morning.

Pictures show smoke billowing out of the complex with fire crews still on scene.

A fire in Janesville left one person dead Friday. (WMTV-TV)

The Janesville Fire Department says one person also escaped from the complex during the fire.

The person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

A fire in Janesville left one person dead Friday. (WMTV-TV)

This story is still developing. We will provide updates throughout the day.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.