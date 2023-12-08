Rain Will Be Likely Tonight

A mix of clouds and sun today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have some very mild temperatures coming up for today. Southerly winds and partial sunshine will boost the temperatures into the mid 50s by mid afternoon. A wave of low pressure will be moving in from the south tonight. This area of low pressure is going to draw moisture northward, and the result will be rain across much of south central and south eastern Wisconsin.

What’s Coming Up...

Areas north west of Madison will be seeing less rain, while areas to the south and east will see more rainfall. The low will exit quickly to the east and northeast of here Saturday morning. Rain will come to an end around daybreak. Some clouds will hang around then during the morning before breaks in the clouds will be seen during the afternoon.

Looking Ahead...

Quiet weather is on the way for the remainder of the weekend and well into next week. Temperatures will be quite a bit cooler though with highs in the 30s. Lots of sunshine is expected next week as well. It does look like there will be an extended period of dry weather, beginning Sunday and continuing well into next week.

