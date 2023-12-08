Tech gadgets perfect for the holiday season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tech gifts are some of the hottest items for holiday shopping this year and Verizon has ways to help check your family members off your gift list.

Verizon tech expert Andy Choi broke down the season’s hottest gifts.

Phone upgrades- Google Pixel 8 or 8 Pro for the person who needs an upgrade this year. Accessories- Fitness watches and wireless headphones Bluetooth speakers- Perfect for holiday parties Wireless chargers

Choi also gave gift ideas for anyone wanting to stick to a holiday budget- with all these gifts being under $100.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k Phone crossbody case Phone cases with fun patterns

