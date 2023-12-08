Unsettled Weekend Ahead

Rain arrives later tonight

Temperatures dropping this weekend

Workweek looks dry

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We are going to see a change in weather pattern starting tomorrow as an area of low-pressure moves in from the southwest. This will help reset our temperatures to a more seasonable average.

But before getting into the details of our next weather system, yesterday and today have been absolutely beautiful with plenty of sun and very mild temperatures. Today with highs into the mid to upper 50s, we were well over 20 degrees above the average for this time of year, which is normally 35F for Madison.

What’s Coming Up...

Changes are now on the way as we are watching a developing storm coming out of the southern Plains. This area of low pressure will deepen quickly as it heads to the northeast into our area. As we head into the rest of the evening, clouds will begin to thicken up after sunset, and near midnight, showers will be moving into our southern counties first, then progressing into the central and eastern counties. Showers are expected to last till just before sunrise and rain totals are expected to be near 1/2″ for Dane County and up to 3/4″ to our east.

Looking Ahead...

After the rain pulls out, we’ll stay cloudy, then snow will move in for our northern counties starting late afternoon and lingering into the overnight hours. Snow accumulations are expected to be small, less than 1/2″. Skies will brighten up on Sunday, but temperatures will be back down into the low 30s as our high.

Monday through the end of the workweek is looking dry, mostly sunny, with temperatures starting in the mid-30s, then warming up to the mid-40s by Friday

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.