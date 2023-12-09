Boys & Girls Club of Dane County pays it forward to school heroes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County honored school heroes with a special surprise on Friday night.

School employees will receive a total of $10,000 in donations as part of the Pay It Forward campaign, which aims to celebrate and reward the dedication of workers who go above and beyond shaping the educational experience for students.

The recipients work across Dane County, including at Madison East High School, Lincoln Elementary School, Verona Area High School and Midvale Elementary School.

Board Development Chair for the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County Jenny Meicher Santek said it’s important to recognize those who leave such a big impact in the community.

“We want to make sure everyone is getting recognition and appreciation for the work that they do,” Meicher Santek said. “Maybe it’s a little more behind the scenes and not so front facing every day, but these people make a huge impact in the lives of our kids and in our community. It’s really special to be able to recognize people who are giving back every day.”

One of the recipients this year was Madison Crossing Guard Cheryl Francis.

“It’s rewarding to cross the kids and make sure that they’re on the other side of the street safely,” Francis said. “It’s just really nice that other people actually think of us when the holidays come.”

The campaign also rewarded four student groups by providing them with $500 each to fund a college trip this summer.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.