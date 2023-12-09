Brewers OF Jackson Chourio could earn $142.5 million over 10 years if he wins two MVP awards

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Jackson Chourio could earn $142.5 million over 10 years if he wins two MVP awards, according to his new contract with the Milwaukee Brewers.

A 19-year-old outfielder, Chourio was guaranteed $82 million over eight seasons in the deal announced Monday, the largest contract for a player with no major league service. It includes a pair of team options that would raise the value to $130 million over 10 years, and $12.5 million in available escalators triggered by top-10 MVP finishes.

He gets a $2 million signing bonus and salaries of $2 million in 2024, $4 million in 2025, $7 million in 2026, $8 million in 2027, $9 million in 2028, $15 million in 2029, $16 million in 2030 and $17 million in 2031. Milwaukee has $25 million options for 2032 and ‘33, each with a $2 million buyout.

His 2031 salary can increase by $2.5 million based on MVP finish from 2024-30: $2.5 million for winning, $1 million for second or third place, $500,000 for fourth or fifth and $250,000 for sixth through 10th.

Milwaukee’s 2032 and 2033 options can escalate by $5 million each for MVP finish from 2024-30: $2.5 million for winning, $1 million for second or third place, $500,000 for fourth or fifth and $250,000 for sixth through 10th.

Each option could go up by $1.25 million based on 2031 MVP voting: $1.25 million for winning, $500,000 for second or third, $500,000 for fourth or fifth and $125,000 for sixth through 10th. But there is an overall cap of $5 million on the escalators for each option.

Chourio’s agreement topped the previous high for a player with no big league experience — excluding Japanese professionals — set when outfielder Luis Robert Jr. signed a $50 million, six-year contract with the Chicago White Sox on Jan. 2, 2020, ahead of his debut on July 24 that year.

Chourio has played only six games above Double-A. He hit .283 with a .338 on-base percentage, 22 homers, 91 RBIs and 44 steals in 128 games with Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville this year. He batted .288 with a .342 on-base percentage, 20 homers, 75 RBIs and 16 steals in 99 games with Class A Carolina and Wisconsin, and Biloxi in 2022.

