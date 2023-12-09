Cycling Santas take over Capitol Square
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Santa Cycle Rampage returned to the capitol city for its third year.
The annual biking tradition is a festive way to support Dane County youth advocacy and education.
The year’s ride was a 4 to 5 mile slow roll with kids at the lead. Everyone was highly encouraged to dress in festive attire or their favorite holiday-themed costume.
Registration fees supported the Bike Fed’s Safe Routes to School programs and other K-12 initiatives.
