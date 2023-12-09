Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Rock ‘n’ roll legends Def Leppard and Journey announced dates for an upcoming stadium tour.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame bands will feature other music icons, including the Steve Miller Band, Cheap Trick and Heart, at various tour stops.
The 2024 tour is scheduled to kick off July 6 in St. Louis.
- July 6: St. Louis - Busch Stadium
- July 10:- Orlando, Fla. - Camping World Stadium
- July 13: Atlanta - Truist Park
- July 15: Chicago - Wrigley Field
- July 18: Detroit - Comerica Park
- July 20: Nashville, Tenn. - Nissan Stadium
- July 23: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Citizens Bank Park
- July 25: Hersey, Pa. - Herseypark Stadium
- July 27: Pittsburgh - PNC Park
- July 30: Cleveland - Progressive Field
- Aug. 2: Toronto - Rogers Centre
- Aug. 5: Boston - Fenway Park
- Aug. 7: Flushing, N.Y. - Citi Field
- Aug. 12: Arlington, Texas - Globe Life Field
- Aug. 14: Houston - Minute Maid Park
- Aug. 16: San Antonio - Alamodome
- Aug. 19: Minneapolis -Target Field
- Aug. 23: Phoenix - Chase Field
- Aug. 25: Los Angeles -SoFi Stadium
- Aug. 28: San Francisco - Oracle Park
- Aug. 30: San Diego - Petco Park
- Sept. 4: Seattle - T-Mobile Park
- Sept. 8: Denver - Coors Field
Pre-sale tickets will be available to Rock Brigade Concert Club members beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
