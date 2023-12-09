Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band

(Gray News) - Rock ‘n’ roll legends Def Leppard and Journey announced dates for an upcoming stadium tour.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame bands will feature other music icons, including the Steve Miller Band, Cheap Trick and Heart, at various tour stops.

The 2024 tour is scheduled to kick off July 6 in St. Louis.

July 6: St. Louis - Busch Stadium



July 10:- Orlando, Fla. - Camping World Stadium



July 13: Atlanta - Truist Park



July 15: Chicago - Wrigley Field



July 18: Detroit - Comerica Park



July 20: Nashville, Tenn. - Nissan Stadium



July 23: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Citizens Bank Park



July 25: Hersey, Pa. - Herseypark Stadium



July 27: Pittsburgh - PNC Park



July 30: Cleveland - Progressive Field



Aug. 2: Toronto - Rogers Centre



Aug. 5: Boston - Fenway Park



Aug. 7: Flushing, N.Y. - Citi Field



Aug. 12: Arlington, Texas - Globe Life Field



Aug. 14: Houston - Minute Maid Park



Aug. 16: San Antonio - Alamodome



Aug. 19: Minneapolis -Target Field



Aug. 23: Phoenix - Chase Field



Aug. 25: Los Angeles -SoFi Stadium



Aug. 28: San Francisco - Oracle Park



Aug. 30: San Diego - Petco Park



Sept. 4: Seattle - T-Mobile Park



Sept. 8: Denver - Coors Field



Pre-sale tickets will be available to Rock Brigade Concert Club members beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

