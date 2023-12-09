Drone helps find man who fell through ice into Wisconsin River
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police said a department drone helped locate a man who had fallen through the ice and into the Wisconsin River near Bluegill Bay County Park in Rib Mountain.
In a post on the department’s Facebook page police were initially called on Friday just before 11:55 a.m. for a disturbance about a man climbing the fence to get into the Wausau Downtown Airport.
Police said the man ran across the airport field and into a wooded area. Officers started to search along the Wisconsin River when around 12:10 p.m. officers got the call for the man who had fallen through the ice.
Emergency crews launched boats onto the ice and rescued the man from the water. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The post on Facebook said, “Outstanding work by the rescue personnel who rescued this man quickly, and safely. We are so thankful to our community for providing us with these tools that help us serve you better.”
Multiple departments including the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, South Area Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER), and the Wausau Fire Department all responded along with Wausau Police.
Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.