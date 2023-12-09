Drone helps find man who fell through ice into Wisconsin River

The Wausau Police Department said emergency crews rescued a man who had fallen through the ice...
The Wausau Police Department said emergency crews rescued a man who had fallen through the ice on the Wisconsin River in Rib Mountain on Friday, December 8, 2023.(Wausau Police Department)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police said a department drone helped locate a man who had fallen through the ice and into the Wisconsin River near Bluegill Bay County Park in Rib Mountain.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page police were initially called on Friday just before 11:55 a.m. for a disturbance about a man climbing the fence to get into the Wausau Downtown Airport.

Police said the man ran across the airport field and into a wooded area. Officers started to search along the Wisconsin River when around 12:10 p.m. officers got the call for the man who had fallen through the ice.

Emergency crews launched boats onto the ice and rescued the man from the water. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The post on Facebook said, “Outstanding work by the rescue personnel who rescued this man quickly, and safely. We are so thankful to our community for providing us with these tools that help us serve you better.”

Multiple departments including the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, South Area Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER), and the Wausau Fire Department all responded along with Wausau Police.

MAN RESCUED FROM WISCONSIN RIVER On 12/08/23 at 11:53 AM Wausau Police were dispatched to the 1100 Block of Lake View Drive for a reported disturbance, which resulted in a man climbing a fence for the Wausau Downtown Airport and running across the airport field into some trees. Wausau Police responded to the airport and started to search the woods along the Wisconsin River. At 12:10 PM, dispatch received a 911 call from Bluegill Bay County Park in Rib Mountain about a man who had fallen through the ice on the Wisconsin River. The Marathon County Sheriff's Office, South Area Fire & Emergency Response - SAFER District, Wausau Fire Department, and Wausau Police responded to the park. Our drone was sent over the river and located the man in the water as officers arrived. Boats were launched onto the ice, and the man was subsequently pulled out of the water and taken to the hospital for treatment. Outstanding work by the rescue personnel who rescued this man quickly, and safely. We are so thankful to our community for providing us these tools that help us serve you better.

