McDonald’s secretly launching new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s

McDonald’s is launching a new spin-off restaurant in Illinois named after a little-known McDonald’s character.
By TMX Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – McDonald’s is launching a new spin-off restaurant in Illinois named after a little-known McDonald’s character.

CosMc’s is launching in Bolingbrook and is named after a character that’s an alien.

The restaurant’s menu appears to rival that of Dunkin or Starbucks, offering a wide variety of beverages alongside breakfast and snack options.

Photos of the drive-thru menu show several drink categories like iced teas and lemonades, cold brews and coffees, slushes and Frappes, as well as hot chocolates.

McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.
McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.(Iman Jalali / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)

The menu shows food items like all-day breakfast sandwiches and snacks like soft pretzel bites and cookies.

McDonald’s CEO briefly spoke about the concept in an earnings call over the summer.

In the call, he said the restaurant is “a small format concept with all the DNA of McDonald’s but its own unique personality.”

The CosMc's menu appears to rival that of Dunkin or Starbucks, offering a wide variety of...
The CosMc's menu appears to rival that of Dunkin or Starbucks, offering a wide variety of beverages alongside breakfast and snack options.(Iman Jalali / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)

Further details about CosMc’s are expected during the company’s investor day conference later this week.

McDonald’s also said it is planning to start testing CosMc’s in more locations next year.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘There’s no family to take it over:’ Dane Co. brothers retiring decades-old farm
18-year-old dies after truck rolls over in Grant Co.
15 Days to the 25th Contest
15 Days to the 25th
ARCHIVO - Taylor Swift actúa en un concierto de su Eras Tour en Nashville Tennessee, 5 de mayo...
LaFleur fuels rumors of Taylor Swift’s arrival for Packers vs Chiefs at Lambeau Field
The Wisconsin Badgers are moving on to the Elite 8 after knocking off Penn State Thursday...
Badgers volleyball wins, advances to Elite 8

Latest News

The Dental Hygiene program at Madison College is hoping to fill in the gaps, but a lengthy...
Madison College dental hygiene program works to fill a gap in the workforce
A fire in Janesville left one person dead Friday.
One dead in Janesville apartment fire
Crews in Janesville are still working to determine the cause of an apartment complex that...
One dead in Janesville apartment fire
McDonald’s is launching a new spin-off restaurant in Illinois named after a little-known...
McDonald’s secretly launching new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s