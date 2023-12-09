No. 3 Wisconsin women's hockey drop 5-3 to no. 1 Minnesota

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 3 Wisconsin women’s hockey lost 5-3 to no. 1 Minnesota on Friday.

Abbey Murphy had a pair of goals for the Gophers. The Badgers had 36 shots to the Gopher’s 22, and were 29-31 on faceoffs to Minnesota’s 31-29.

The Badgers were just 1/5 on power plays against the Gophers.

Wisconsin and Minnesota will face off on Saturday for game 2.

