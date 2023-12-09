No. 3 Wisconsin women's hockey drop 5-3 to no. 1 Minnesota

Hockey stick
Hockey stick(CNN)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 3 Wisconsin women’s hockey lost 5-3 to no. 1 Minnesota on Friday.

Abbey Murphy had a pair of goals for the Gophers. The Badgers had 36 shots to the Gopher’s 22, and were 29-31 on faceoffs to Minnesota’s 31-29.

The Badgers were just 1/5 on power plays against the Gophers.

Wisconsin and Minnesota will face off on Saturday for game 2.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘There’s no family to take it over:’ Dane Co. brothers retiring decades-old farm
18-year-old dies after truck rolls over in Grant Co.
15 Days to the 25th Contest
15 Days to the 25th
The Wisconsin Badgers are moving on to the Elite 8 after knocking off Penn State Thursday...
Badgers volleyball wins, advances to Elite 8
ARCHIVO - Taylor Swift actúa en un concierto de su Eras Tour en Nashville Tennessee, 5 de mayo...
LaFleur fuels rumors of Taylor Swift’s arrival for Packers vs Chiefs at Lambeau Field

Latest News

Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine (37) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas...
Overlooked players have helped Packers’ secondary shine during win streak
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio responds to questions following a news conference...
Brewers OF Jackson Chourio could earn $142.5 million over 10 years if he wins two MVP awards
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts while Indiana Pacers center Myles...
Pacers beat Bucks 128-119 to advance to face Lakers in NBA In-Season Tournament final
The Badgers celebrate a sweep of Michigan.
No. 6 Wisconsin beat no. 17 Penn State thanks to Bantle hat trick