No. 6 Wisconsin beat no. 17 Penn State thanks to Bantle hat trick

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 6 Wisconsin men’s hockey beat no. 17 Penn State 6-3 on Friday night at the Kohl Center.

Senior Carson Bantle score a hat trick against the Nittany Lions. Freshman William Whitelaw added a pair of goals for the Badgers.

The Badgers improve to 13-4-0 on the season.

Penn State is in town for one more game, on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Saturday’s game will be the UW Teddy Toss, so bring a stuffed animal to donate.

