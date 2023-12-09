The Nutcracker returns to Madison

A holiday classic returns to grace the stage of Overture Hall.
By Juliana Tornabene
Dec. 8, 2023
The Nutcracker will take audiences on a night of adventure to a magical wonderland.

Madison Ballet Artistic Director Ja’Malik, as well as two dancers in the show, talked about the upcoming performances.

“I rechoreographed the Spanish section in the second act, which I’m really excited for everyone to see,” Ja’Malik said. “It just has a lot more pizzazz and more fire I would say, so I’m really excited about that. Overall its just a really revitalized company and I think you’ll see that in the production through the energy, and through the athleticism and artistry they’re bringing to the stage. it’s quite amazing.”

Eric Stith III plays the Nutcracker Prince, while Fernanda Yamaguchi plays Clara. This is Smith’s first year in the new role.

“I think the best part is really being able to play with the kids for so long in Act 1, you have so much time to play and move and just work with them,” Stith said. “Sometimes they’re nervous as well, you have to put your energy out there and it’s going to help them be the best character they can be.”

Yamaguchi is returning to Madison Ballet and said she loves Ja’Malik’s vision for the show.

“I feel like I’m growing so much as an artist here,” Yamaguchi said. “It’s just very fulfilling to dance for a company that really believes in you.”

Tickets are on sale now for shows from Dec. 15-24. You can buy them on the Overture Center’s website.

