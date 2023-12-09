Sheffield calls Elite Eight "most difficult" round of NCAA Tournament

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 1 seed Wisconsin beat Penn State 3-1 at the Field House on Thursday night to book a trip to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament.

It was a sold-out crowd with an energetic atmosphere. Now, the Badgers will face off with no. 2 seed Oregon at the Field House with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

For Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield, this weekend is the toughest volleyball of the year.

“The opportunity of competition for a regional final and a birth to the final four I always thought it was the most difficult round, also the most fun round,” Sheffield said. “We got a great challenge in front of us, which is what you want. I think they are all great competitors, it’s more than just about winning it’s about testing yourself against elite teams and we’re certainly going to be having an elite team on the other side of the net.”

The 29-3 Badgers will play Oregon at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday

