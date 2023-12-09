Tennyson group celebrates holidays with iconic leg lamp decorations

Twenty-three households in the area display leg lamps from the iconic movie ‘A Christmas Story’ in their picture frame windows.
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST
TENNYSON, Wis. (WMTV) - There are some fragile decorations grazing the Tennyson and Potosi neighborhoods.

“There’s rules to this so you can’t light your leg until the Friday before Thanksgiving,” Lori Langkamp, Tennyson Leg Lamp Association, president said.

Inspired by the movie ‘A Christmas Story’ the Tennyson Leg Lamp Association displays their own iconic leg lamps in their windows for the enjoyment of the neighborhood.

“We have a map that shows where all the leg lamps are so people can take a tour,” Langkamp said.

Tennyson Leg Lamp Association
Tennyson Leg Lamp Association(WMTV/Camberyn Kelley)

In ‘A Christmas Story’ the main character’s mom was not happy about the leg lamp being displayed in their home. The president of the association explains her spouse’s reaction when she received hers as a present.

“He probably rolled his eyes and went back in the garage,” Langkamp laughed.

She says the group feels like her family. At the start of the holiday season, they meet at member Kelly Runde’s bar.

It’s more than just a lamp to Runde and the people she has met along the way.

Tennyson Leg Lamp Association
Tennyson Leg Lamp Association(WMTV/Camberyn Kelley)

“You see all the bad happening in the world and all that,” Runde said. “I had a couple the other day like, ‘what’s up with all the legs?’ And they’re like, ‘it’s so cool.’”

Those same legs are smiling at those passing by.

“Basically it’s, you know, it’s a major award,” Runde said.

In honor of the iconic movie Haverland’s Bar has a drink special for Christmas called the ‘lit leg.’ It is rimmed with Ovaltine which in the movie.

Tennyson Leg Lamp Association
Tennyson Leg Lamp Association(WMTV/Camberyn Kelley)

