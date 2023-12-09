UW Board of Regents rejects DEI deal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents rejected a deal during a special meeting Saturday morning.

The regents voted 9-8 against the deal, which comes after Republican lawmakers had previously threatened to completely cut diversity programs.

Universities of Wisconsin officials announced Friday that they’ve agreed to freeze hiring for diversity positions, drop an affirmative action faculty hiring program at UW-Madison and create a position at the flagship campus focused on conservative thought.

If it had been approved, the deal would’ve unlocked $32 million for the Universities of Wisconsin system’s workforce development plan, helped pay for project such as a proposed engineering building at UW-Madison and raises for UW employees.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.