UW Board of Regents rejects DEI deal

Universities of Wisconsin logo
The University of Wisconsin System reveals its new name, the Universities of Wisconsin, and logo, on October 10, 2023.(University of Wisconsin System)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents rejected a deal during a special meeting Saturday morning.

The regents voted 9-8 against the deal, which comes after Republican lawmakers had previously threatened to completely cut diversity programs.

Universities of Wisconsin officials announced Friday that they’ve agreed to freeze hiring for diversity positions, drop an affirmative action faculty hiring program at UW-Madison and create a position at the flagship campus focused on conservative thought.

If it had been approved, the deal would’ve unlocked $32 million for the Universities of Wisconsin system’s workforce development plan, helped pay for project such as a proposed engineering building at UW-Madison and raises for UW employees.

Wisconsin forward Serah Williams (25) during an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Nov....
Kohl Center sold out for women’s basketball vs. Iowa

