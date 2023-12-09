Waunakee Rotary Lights shine for the holidays

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Waunakee Rotary Lights were shining bright on Friday night.

Displays that are new this year include a camel and updated waterfall.

Organizers say it takes six weeks to put together and it’s fun to see the reaction of community members.

“Oh the reaction that we see from community members coming through the lights is 99% all smiles and laughs,” said Waunakee Rotary President Jennifer Tasker. “So no, I’m kidding its like 100%, no Grinches around here.”

The free event runs from 5-9 p.m. each night and goes through Dec. 31. It is free to attend, but donations are welcome.

The Waunakee Rotary Lights were shining bright on Friday night.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.