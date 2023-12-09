Waunakee Rotary Lights shine for the holidays

The Waunakee Rotary Lights were shining bright on Friday night.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Displays that are new this year include a camel and updated waterfall.

Organizers say it takes six weeks to put together and it’s fun to see the reaction of community members.

“Oh the reaction that we see from community members coming through the lights is 99% all smiles and laughs,” said Waunakee Rotary President Jennifer Tasker. “So no, I’m kidding its like 100%, no Grinches around here.”

The free event runs from 5-9 p.m. each night and goes through Dec. 31. It is free to attend, but donations are welcome.

