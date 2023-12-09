Weather improves through the weekend

Rain tapering off this morning

Cooler but dry Sunday

Quiet pattern next week

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The rainy system that we’ve been tracking for the past few days has moved in overnight, making for a soggy start to the weekend. Some heavier pockets of rain moved through during the early morning hours, dropping over a half-inch of rain in a few places.

The rain will continue through daybreak, then will begin to taper off through the late morning. A few light showers or spots of drizzle may stick around through the afternoon, but most of the rain will be done.

What’s Coming Up...

Most of us will see the rain wrapping up around 10 AM to noon, with a mostly dry but still damp feeling afternoon. Winds will be strong as this system shifts through, with westerly winds at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will hover in the low 40s for most of the day. Cooler air will begin to move in later in the evening, dropping temperatures near freezing overnight.

As this system exits the region, flurries or light snow showers will be possible overnight thanks to the cooler temperatures. A dusting at most is possible by morning, but the majority of places that get snow will see it melt pretty quickly after it falls. I expect road conditions to be fine on Sunday morning.

The clouds hold through Sunday morning but will begin to clear for some sunshine during the afternoon. Breezy northwesterly winds will keep temperatures cooler, only a couple a handful of degrees through the day with highs in the mid and lower 30s.

Looking Ahead...

Temperatures will be a bit variable through the upcoming week but generally will stay on the milder side for this time of year. Unlike last week, there looks to be a decent amount of sunshine through the workweek with very little precipitation to track. If this warm and dry trend continues, Christmas may be looking a bit brown this year!

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.