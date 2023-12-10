ChatGPT struggles to accurately answer medical questions, study says

Researchers found that ChatGPT was unable to accurately answer most medical questions.
Researchers found that ChatGPT was unable to accurately answer most medical questions.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Doctors and medical personnel will probably want to stay away from using artificial intelligence for medical advice.

Researchers at Long Island University posed 39 real-life medication-related queries to the free version of ChatGPT. The study found that ChatGPT provided accurate responses to only about 10 of the questions.

For the other 29 prompts, the answers were incomplete or inaccurate, or they didn’t even address the questions.

Interestingly, when researchers asked for scientific sourcing for answers, the platform fabricated references and citations in some cases.

A spokesperson for OpenAI, the organization that develops ChatGPT, said it advises users not to rely on responses as a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment.

