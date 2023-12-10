Climate activists turn water in Venice canal green

Climate activists in Italy turned the canals of Venice green in protest Saturday.
Climate activists in Italy turned the canals of Venice green in protest Saturday.(Extinction Rebellion)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Climate activists in Italy are claiming responsibility for turning a Venice canal fluorescent green.

Extinction Rebellion said it dumped chemicals into the canal Saturday to turn it green.

They also hung a sign which said “while the government speaks, we hang by a thread.”

The group posted on social media saying it was protesting the COP 28, a United Nations conference held in Dubai.

Venice’s mayor said public services, including transportation, were stopped for a time due to the protest.

Venice and other Italian cities have successfully pressed charges against climate activists in the past.

Many of their targets protected sites which garner heavy fines and even prison time if defaced.

There has not been any word on arrests that happened in Saturday’s protest.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old dies after truck rolls over in Grant Co.
‘There’s no family to take it over:’ Dane Co. brothers retiring decades-old farm
The Wisconsin Badgers are moving on to the Elite 8 after knocking off Penn State Thursday...
Badgers volleyball wins, advances to Elite 8
15 Days to the 25th Contest
15 Days to the 25th
A fire in Janesville left one person dead Friday.
One dead in Janesville apartment fire

Latest News

In Gaza, Israeli airstrikes and ground operations are ongoing against what Israel says are...
Gaza: Close-quarters street fighting reported in Jabalya
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval...
Zelenskyy will meet Biden at the White House amid a stepped-up push for Congress to approve more aid
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Southern California guard Bronny James warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against...
Bronny James makes college debut in loss for USC nearly 5 months after cardiac arrest
A business destroyed by a tornado on West Main in Hendersonville, Tenn., is seen, Saturday,...
Tennessee residents clean up after severe weekend storms killed 6 people and damaged neighborhoods