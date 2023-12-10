Coffee chain to open in Madison with month of free coffee for first customers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A national coffee chain is set to open a Madison location this week. The first 100 customers will get free coffee for a month.

Café Zupas will be opening on E Washington Ave. by East Towne Mall Thursday.

The company announced the ribbon-cutting will start at 10 a.m., so plan ahead if you hope to score a free month of coffee.

Five customers will also win a free year of coffee, Café Zupas explained.

This is the second location to open in the Madison area, with one on Greenway Blvd. in Middleton. There are also two in the Milwaukee area.

