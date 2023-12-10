Colder End To Weekend

Sunshine Slowly Returns
Snow Showers
Snow Showers(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Snow Showers Overnight
  • Warming Temps This Week
  • Plenty Of Sunshine
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a mild and wet start to the weekend, colder air is moving in, and things are turning a little wintrier. We picked up around a quarter of an inch of rainfall and it looks like we could see a light dusting of snow through tonight, especially to the north. The bigger story will be the colder air that rushes in and brings us closer to normal, if not a few degrees below normal. Overall, a very calm stretch of weather is expected over the next week. Expect plenty of sunshine with seasonable temperatures climbing well above normal for the end of the week. Our next chance of precipitation isn’t until next weekend and an early look shows that is a small one at that.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Cloudy skies tonight with snow showers. Overnight lows into the upper 20s with gusty westerly winds 15-20 gusting to 30 mph. WInd chill values will be into the teens. Mostly cloudy skies early Sunday with decreasing afternoon clouds. Cooler with highs into the lower and middle 30s. Northwesterly winds 10-15 mph. Clearing skies Sunday night with lows around 20 degrees. Sunshine expected on Monday with seasonable temperatures into the middle 30s. Clear Monday night with lows around 20 degrees.

Looking Ahead...

Mostly sunny and calm conditions continue through most of the week. Temperatures will climb from the 30s into the 40s by the end of the week. A few more clouds Friday will lead to an isolated shower by Saturday. At this point in time, there is little moisture for this system to work with and most will remain dry through the weekend.

