A Dry Week Ahead

Is that a hint to a white Christmas or not?
Does that mean no white Christmas
Does that mean no white Christmas(NBC15)
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
  • Clouds clear tonight
  • Sun stays through the week
  • We’re back in the 40s by the end of the week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It was a very chilly day out there as we closed out the weekend.  This morning winds were gusting to 30 mph, and with temperatures only in the 20s, the windchill was down into the teens later in the day.  Gray skies also helped the winter feel that we were experiencing today.  As we head into the evening and new workweek, high pressure will be moving in and that will help to clear the skies tonight so that by the start of Monday, we’re looking to start a stretch of mostly sunny days.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

High pressure will move in on Monday and that will help to settle the winds, bring plenty of sunshine, and move our temperatures back up into the mid-30s.  For Tuesday, the sun stays, but we have a dry cold front that will be pushing through.  We’re not going to see any precipitation with this front, but we will have some gusty winds and temperatures dropping back down into the lower 30s.

For Wednesday through Friday, we keep the mostly sunny to partly sunny days and begin to move our temperatures up.  Wednesday we’re looking at the mid-30s, and by Friday we’re back to the low to mid-40s.

Looking Ahead...

And if you’re wondering if we could see a white Christmas.  Well, this is taking a stab at it, but the Climate Prediction Center issues 8-14 days outlooks for temperatures and precipitation.  That 14th day just so happens to fall on Dec 24.  What the outlooks are indicating are warming-than-average temperatures and drier-than-average precipitation.  So when you put those two elements together, it doesn’t look like we’ll see much snow heading into the latter part of the month.

Unsettled Weekend Ahead