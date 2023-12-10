A Dry Week Ahead

Clouds clear tonight

Sun stays through the week

We’re back in the 40s by the end of the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It was a very chilly day out there as we closed out the weekend. This morning winds were gusting to 30 mph, and with temperatures only in the 20s, the windchill was down into the teens later in the day. Gray skies also helped the winter feel that we were experiencing today. As we head into the evening and new workweek, high pressure will be moving in and that will help to clear the skies tonight so that by the start of Monday, we’re looking to start a stretch of mostly sunny days.

What’s Coming Up...

High pressure will move in on Monday and that will help to settle the winds, bring plenty of sunshine, and move our temperatures back up into the mid-30s. For Tuesday, the sun stays, but we have a dry cold front that will be pushing through. We’re not going to see any precipitation with this front, but we will have some gusty winds and temperatures dropping back down into the lower 30s.

For Wednesday through Friday, we keep the mostly sunny to partly sunny days and begin to move our temperatures up. Wednesday we’re looking at the mid-30s, and by Friday we’re back to the low to mid-40s.

Looking Ahead...

And if you’re wondering if we could see a white Christmas. Well, this is taking a stab at it, but the Climate Prediction Center issues 8-14 days outlooks for temperatures and precipitation. That 14th day just so happens to fall on Dec 24. What the outlooks are indicating are warming-than-average temperatures and drier-than-average precipitation. So when you put those two elements together, it doesn’t look like we’ll see much snow heading into the latter part of the month.

