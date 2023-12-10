Gift card scams to watch out for this holiday season
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While gift cards make an easy present around the holidays, they can also make a great present for scammers.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is warning consumers of gift card scams to watch out for.
- Be cautious of gift cards being sold online in bulk or for a discount. These are often scams, and cards may arrive drained or expired. They may not even arrive at all.
- The DATCP says to only buy gift cards from trusted retailers.
- Online ads may offer gift cards as a reward for filling out a survey or performing some other action. These can be scams to sell your information, and rewards may not exist.
- Never exchange personal information for a reward online.
- Scammers may scratch gift cards off at the store to write down the information. They can then access the gift card later to steal funds someone else puts on it.
- Always check gift cards for tampering. If the pin or code is revealed, grab a different card.
If you think you are the victim of a gift card scam, the DATCP encourages you to act as soon as possible by reporting the scam to the card company and asking for a refund.
Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.