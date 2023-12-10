Gift card scams to watch out for this holiday season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While gift cards make an easy present around the holidays, they can also make a great present for scammers.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is warning consumers of gift card scams to watch out for.

Be cautious of gift cards being sold online in bulk or for a discount. These are often scams, and cards may arrive drained or expired. They may not even arrive at all. The DATCP says to only buy gift cards from trusted retailers.

Online ads may offer gift cards as a reward for filling out a survey or performing some other action. These can be scams to sell your information, and rewards may not exist. Never exchange personal information for a reward online.

Scammers may scratch gift cards off at the store to write down the information. They can then access the gift card later to steal funds someone else puts on it. Always check gift cards for tampering. If the pin or code is revealed, grab a different card.



If you think you are the victim of a gift card scam, the DATCP encourages you to act as soon as possible by reporting the scam to the card company and asking for a refund.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.