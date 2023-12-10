Here comes the sun!

Clouds clearing this afternoon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our rainy system has moved out, and cooler air has begun to fill in behind it. While we won’t see drastically cold temperatures, we’ll be back closer to seasonal temperatures for this time of year.

Temperatures will remain near average or slightly above through the mid-part of this week, with a warming trend once again as we get closer to the weekend.

Temperatures won’t change much through the day today after a cold front moved through overnight. We’ll gain a couple of degrees in the afternoon, putting high temperatures in the lower 30s for most of southern Wisconsin. There will be a bit of a breeze out of the northwest, keeping feel-like conditions in the 20s. Skies will be overcast during the first half of the day, gradually becoming sunnier through the afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies overnight, with low temperatures in the low 20s and upper teens.

Sunshine continues into the workweek on Monday. High temperatures will be just above average, in the mid-30s.

Mainly quiet conditions through the rest of the week then, with temperatures getting warmer by Thursday and Friday. By then, highs will be back in the mid-40s.

A nice change compared to last week will be the abundant sunshine Monday through Thursday. On Friday, clouds will work their way back in ahead of our next potential system. This looks to be a weak one, that may miss us entirely or could bring a few rain showers. Either way, it looks like mainly quiet weather heading into next weekend with no chances for snow in sight.

