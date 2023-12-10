King Charles and Queen Camilla share their Christmas card

Buckingham Palace released a photo of the Christmas card King Charles and Queen Camilla will...
Buckingham Palace released a photo of the Christmas card King Charles and Queen Camilla will be sending out this year.(Buckingham Palace via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Buckingham Palace released on Sunday an image of the Christmas card that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be sending out to celebrate Christmas this year.

The card features a photograph taken in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace following the coronation on May 6, the Buckingham Palace said.

King Charles is wearing a robe made of purple silk velvet embroidered in gold, which was worn by King George VI in 1937, according to the palace. Queen Camilla is wearing a white robe designed and hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework, the palace said.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared a Christmas photo of their family, which features their Christmas card. It shows the Prince and Princess with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Windsor, Kensington Palace said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old dies after truck rolls over in Grant Co.
‘There’s no family to take it over:’ Dane Co. brothers retiring decades-old farm
The Wisconsin Badgers are moving on to the Elite 8 after knocking off Penn State Thursday...
Badgers volleyball wins, advances to Elite 8
15 Days to the 25th Contest
15 Days to the 25th
A fire in Janesville left one person dead Friday.
One dead in Janesville apartment fire

Latest News

The regents voted 9-8 against the deal.
UW Board of Regents rejects DEI deal
The Wisconsin Coalition for Justice in Palestine (WCJP) put on the event, but the entity was...
Hundreds take to Wis. Capitol in support of Palestine
The annual biking tradition is a festive way to support Dane County youth advocacy and education.
Cycling Santas take over Capitol Square
Generic photo of ice rescue
Person rescued after falling through ice in Beaver Dam