No. 3 Wisconsin women’s hockey beats no. 2 Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WMTV) - After falling on Friday night, no. 3 Wisconsin women’s hockey beat no. 2 Minnesota 5-1 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.

The game was scoreless after the first period. Lacey Eden scored a pair of goals for the Badgers, including a shorthanded goal in the second period.

The Badgers and Gophers split the weekend series. They will meet again on February 16 and 17 in Madison at LaBahn Arena.

Wisconsin will be on a nearly four week break. They will play next on Friday, January 5 vs. Merrimack at LaBahn.

