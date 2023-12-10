No. 6 Badger men's hockey get weekend sweep over Penn State

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After beating no. 17 Penn State 6-3 at the Kohl Center on Friday, no. 6 Badger men’s hockey beat the Nittany Lions 4-1 for the weekend sweep.

Four different Badgers found the back of the net.

Penn State scored first, but Wisconsin scored four unanswered goals for the win. Goaltender William Gramme had 25 saves on the night.

The Badgers improve to 14-4-0 on the season. Up next, they will play Air Force at Fiserv Forum for the Kwik Trip Holiday Face Off on December 28.

