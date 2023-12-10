Person rescued after falling through ice in Beaver Dam

Generic photo of ice rescue
Generic photo of ice rescue(WLUC)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beaver Dam Fire & Rescue Department is warning people after rescuing someone that fell through the ice on Beaver Dam Lake.

Officials explained that around 4:30 p.m. Friday, the fire department heard a report of someone falling through the ice on the lake.

The person was about 100 yards (300 ft.) out from shore, so police deployed a drone to see what was happening.

One firefighter in an ice rescue suit then worked their way out to the person, while another brought a rescue craft, the department said.

The person was pulled out of the water at 4:45, and was brought to the hospital soon after.

Now, the department is warning people to check the depth and quality of the ice before heading out onto it.

“This incident could have had a much worse outcome if it was not for a bystander seeing the individual fall through the ice and the quick response/rescue by first responders,” the department said.

