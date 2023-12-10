Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from tornado in Tennessee

A pizza restaurant employee saved his fellow employees and customers inside the restaurant just as a tornado blew through Hendersonville.
By Danica Sauter and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A pizza restaurant employee helped customers and fellow employees get to safety when a tornado touched down in Hendersonville, Tennessee, WSMV reports.

“At first I was nervous because we had a building full of customers,” the employee said. “So I was like, ‘Oh, I got to get everyone to safety.’”

A tornado passed over the restaurant on New Shackle Island Road on Saturday.

With safety on his mind, the employee made sure everyone inside the restaurant made it to the backroom.

“I made sure, because there were kids there as well too, and made them all get down because I had big tables underneath there,” he said. “So, I made them get underneath the tables to make sure everyone was safe.”

As the tornado passed over the restaurant, the employee said you could hear the winds whistling through the doors.

“It was just scary. The building started shaking, so I was getting nervous that the building was going to collapse on everyone. That was the biggest thing that I was thinking about when it was coming through,” he said.

Around 20 businesses in the area were destroyed by the tornado.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old dies after truck rolls over in Grant Co.
‘There’s no family to take it over:’ Dane Co. brothers retiring decades-old farm
The Wisconsin Badgers are moving on to the Elite 8 after knocking off Penn State Thursday...
Badgers volleyball wins, advances to Elite 8
15 Days to the 25th Contest
15 Days to the 25th
A fire in Janesville left one person dead Friday.
One dead in Janesville apartment fire

Latest News

The regents voted 9-8 against the deal.
UW Board of Regents rejects DEI deal
The Wisconsin Coalition for Justice in Palestine (WCJP) put on the event, but the entity was...
Hundreds take to Wis. Capitol in support of Palestine
The annual biking tradition is a festive way to support Dane County youth advocacy and education.
Cycling Santas take over Capitol Square
Charlie Glenn says he doesn't want an apology and still has love for his ex-girlfriend after...
Man allegedly shot in testicle by ex-girlfriend