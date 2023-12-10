Wis. DOT turning deadly Green Co. intersection into four-way-stop

BRODHEAD, Wis. (WMTV) - After six deaths in the last three years, highway officials will turn a deadly Green County intersection into a four way stop.

According to Green County Highway Commissioner Chris Narveson, the WIS Hwy 81 / WIS Hwy 11 / CTH GG intersection near Brodhead is the second busiest road in Green County.

He also said it’s one of the deadliest, having worked as commissioner for six years, he’s responded to multiple crashes at the intersection where people were killed.

Starting Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will activate two more stop signs, turning the intersection into a four-way-stop rather than a two-way-stop.

Due to the two new stop signs, everyone will need to stop at this intersection.

”It’s a busy road!” Everette Schultz said ”It is a scary intersection. I’ve seen multiple accidents almost happen, I’ve had family members involved in the intersection and it’s a scary intersection. It needs something done to it.”

Schultz has lived in the area for decades and said people drive the roads too fast.

”There are parts to this that we call death alley. There are so many deaths on this road,” Narveson said. ”We come to these accidents. Whenever there’s a death these roads get shutdown...Whenever there’s a death we have to the traffic control out here. So when we come out we, we get to see these tragedies, the bodies.”

Wis. DOT will start putting up the new stop signs on Monday, but won’t activate the sings until Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Green County Patrol Superintendent John Schumacher said he is hopeful the new four-way-stop will prevent deaths, but said he is not ignorant to the fact that it will slow people down a lot, something driver might not like.

”It might not be the answer, but it’s better than what we’ve got,” Schumacher said. ”We do everything we can to protect people and we feel like the state is with us trying to help. I’m not going to lie I’m nervous about how it’s going to go. I think it should help but people are so used to not stopping here, but we’re going to do everything we can to ease it.”

Schultz said he thinks the new stop signs are a good thing, saying anything that slows traffic down should help.

”A lot of people just aren’t cautious,” he said. “They’re not watching incoming traffic, they make that left turn and a lot of people just aren’t careful.”

Narveson said the Wis. DOT will change the intersection into a roundabout in 2027.

