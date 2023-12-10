Wis. State Capitol hosts Christmas tuba concert

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Capitol hosted a tuba Christmas concert Saturday, playing some holiday classics.

One mom came to support her son, who is from the Middleton-Cross Plains School District. Saturday was his second time playing in the concert.

“It’s fun. It’s a real unique experience because there is people from all over,” Nicole Keppy said. “They practice a couple of times on their own but they just practice an hour before they come over here. I think there is over 200 people registered this year.”

Keppy says there are other students from her son’s district that played alongside him.

