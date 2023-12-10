Wisconsin volleyball book sixth-ever trip to Final Four

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the sixth time ever, Wisconsin volleyball is going to the Final Four, beating Oregon 3-1 at the Field House.

In front of another packed and ruckus crowd, senior Sarah Franklin had 20 points and 11 kills for the Badgers. Wisconsin out-blocked Oregon 16-4.

Oregon’s Mimi Colyer also had 20 kills. But unlike Franklin who only had five errors, Colyer had 12 errors.

While Wisconsin is considerably taller than many teams, Oregon’s smaller stature allowed them to be quicker.

“We had no give up tonight,” Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield said. “Just the amount of fight to keep the ball off the floor, pursuit to give ourselves the chance to stay in the rally... was the best I’ve ever seen. And then the ability, the mental toughness to, after they beat you with the speed of their attack, you know and the number of times our players cold have been like ‘ugh,’ to just move on to the next play.”

Prior to Saturday, the Ducks had not lost a set in the NCAA Tournament.

Wisconsin is join by Nebraska, Texas, and Pitt in the Final Four.

