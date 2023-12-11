Badgers WR coach leaves for same position at Notre Dame

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin associate head football coach and wide receivers coach Mike Brown is leaving Madison to become the wide receivers coach at Notre Dame.

He will join the team immediately and help prepare the Irish for the 2023 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

Brown spent the last year in Madison. Prior to his time at UW, he was on Fickell’s staff at Cincinnati.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman was on Fickell’s staff at Cincinnati with Brown for three years.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old dies after truck rolls over in Grant Co.
‘There’s no family to take it over:’ Dane Co. brothers retiring decades-old farm
The Wisconsin Badgers are moving on to the Elite 8 after knocking off Penn State Thursday...
Badgers volleyball wins, advances to Elite 8
15 Days to the 25th Contest
15 Days to the 25th
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Def Leppard performs before an NFL football game...
Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band

Latest News

Iowa's Caitlin Clark drives past Wisconsin's Sania Copeland during the first half of a women's...
Caitlin Clark scores 28 points to help No. 4 Iowa beat Wisconsin in front of sold-out crowd
No. 1 Wisconsin beat Lindenwood 6-0 on Thursday.
No. 3 Wisconsin women’s hockey beats no. 2 Minnesota
Hockey
No. 6 Badger men's hockey get weekend sweep over Penn State
The Badgers celebrate their 3-1 Elite Eight victory over Oregon.
Wisconsin volleyball book sixth-ever trip to Final Four