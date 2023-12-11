Badgers WR coach leaves for same position at Notre Dame

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin associate head football coach and wide receivers coach Mike Brown is leaving Madison to become the wide receivers coach at Notre Dame.

He will join the team immediately and help prepare the Irish for the 2023 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

Brown spent the last year in Madison. Prior to his time at UW, he was on Fickell’s staff at Cincinnati.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman was on Fickell’s staff at Cincinnati with Brown for three years.

