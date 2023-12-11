Calm & Mild Week Ahead

Few Clouds At Times

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The calendar may be stating it’s the middle of December, but Mother Nature has other plans. A remarkably calm and mild stretch of weather is expected this week with very little in the way of rain or snow chances. Couple that with sunshine and above normal temperatures, it should be a great stretch of weather to get outside. That is unless you are a winter enthusiast. There don’t appear to be any big blast of wintry weather anytime soon which doesn’t bode well for our chance of a White Christmas.

What’s Coming Up...

Increasing clouds tonight as a weak cold front moves through. No precipitation is expected. Overnight lows dip into the middle 20s as gusty southwesterly winds develop 10-15 mph. Mainly sunny Tuesday and seasonable with highs into the lower 30s. Winds out of the northwest 10-15 mph. Clear skies Tuesday night with lows around 20 degrees. Partly cloudy skies expected Wednesday with highs into the middle 30s. Clearing back out Wednesday night with lows into the lower 30s.

Looking Ahead...

Calm and mostly sunny conditions continue through the end of the week as temperatures warm well into the 40s. Our next disturbance will roll in late Friday and into Saturday. Right now, this doesn’t have a lot of moisture to work with but could have just enough for some isolated rain or snow showers. Sunshine should return by late this weekend into next week with highs into the lower and middle 30s, which is still a couple of degrees above normal for this time of year.

