Former Badger hockey coach, player Granato diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Wisconsin head men’s hockey coach Tony Granato announced on X Sunday night he has been diagnosed with a form of Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Granato said he will take a temporary leave of absence from NBC Sports Chicago and other hockey broadcasts to begin treatment.

The 59-year-old played for the badgers in the 1980′s, and coached the Badgers from 2016 to 2023. He lead Wisconsin to a Big Ten Championship in 2021.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.