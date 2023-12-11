Former Badger hockey coach, player Granato diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

(WEAU)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Wisconsin head men’s hockey coach Tony Granato announced on X Sunday night he has been diagnosed with a form of Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Granato said he will take a temporary leave of absence from NBC Sports Chicago and other hockey broadcasts to begin treatment.

The 59-year-old played for the badgers in the 1980′s, and coached the Badgers from 2016 to 2023. He lead Wisconsin to a Big Ten Championship in 2021.

