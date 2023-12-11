How to make Cranberry Chipotle Cheddar Butter for the holidays

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Butter. It’s a big part of baking for the holiday season.

To help people making sweet treats this year, Alice Hagenow, the 76th Alice in Dairyland, joined Gabriella Rusk on NBC15 News at 11 to talk about what goes into the kitchen staple that is in most people’s fridges and some of the recipes she’s making this year using butter.

While everyone’s used to cooking something else with it, often using it for flavor and to keep things from sticking to the pan, butter can also be given a life of its own. Hagenow showed us how with her recipe for Cranberry Chipotle Cheddar Butter.

All you need is:

Softened butter,

Carr Valley Cranberry Chipotle Cheddar Cheese,

Dried cranberries,

Honey,

Ground chipotle chili pepper,

Salt and pepper to taste, and

Warm bread or dinner rolls.

